AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Residents and tourists of Amarillo could soon see improvements to Polk Street as part of downtown revitalization efforts.

Director of Capital Projects and Development Engineering for the City of Amarillo, Kyle Schniederjan said right now they are currently in the design phase in the Polk Streetscape Project that will make improvements to Polk Street from 10th Street to 2nd Street.