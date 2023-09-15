AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The mission of the Hoodoo Mural Festival is “inspiring communities to unite through public art, urban beautification, and creativity”. Their event this year is happening on September 30th with doors opening at 3 p.m.

If you’d like to attend you can purchase tickets here. There is a big lineup of musicians and artists who will be at this event, and we got to sit down with local muralist Sydni Lovett to speak about her participation in this event, what inspires her art, and more. You can follow along with her work on Instagram here.