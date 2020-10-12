Local Group Raising Spirits with Spirits

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Booze Fairies are a local group that started in the middle of the pandemic. In a short few months the group has grown to almost four thousand members.

They started as a way to spread joy and happiness by dropping off customized gift baskets in the hopes that the recipient would then go “booze” someone else in the group.

Now the group hosts themed events and even some that involve no alcohol.

This is a private Facebook group that is always adding new members.

If you’d like to join the group click here, they have a waiting list but are slowly adding in people into the group.