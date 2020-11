AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Laura Flores is a local photographer, but she also founded the group “Gifts of Gratitude Texas Panhandle”.

It’s a way for people in the community to write letters and send gift cards to local healthcare workers who are caring for Covid-19 patients.

People can drop off the gifts of gratitude at local businesses and the group leaders drop them off at the hospitals.

