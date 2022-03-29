AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Anna Poland is a Russia native who was adopted at a young age by a U.S. family. She’s also a recent high school graduate and working at a local restaurant.

While at work, a resident noticed her accent and asked about where she was from and more about her story. She told them about her move to the U.S. and the High Plains, and they left.

A few days later someone in the group came back and let Anna know they were going to cover her college tuition.

Anna has sisters and a grandmother in Ukraine and hasn’t heard from them in more than a month, her grandmother even turned away at the Ukraine border and wasn’t able to go check on her sisters.