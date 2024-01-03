AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Providers in our area are reporting an increase in HIV and AIDS cases, so Dr. Brian Weis, Interim Regional Dean at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine has some tips for the community.

Dr. Weis explains that HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) is a virus that attacks the body’s immune system. If HIV is not treated, it can lead to AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome). HIV is spread from the body fluids of an infected person, including blood, breast milk, semen and vaginal fluids. It is not spread by kisses, hugs or sharing food. It can also spread from a mother to her baby. The disease spreads more easily in the first few months after a person is infected.

People who are at greatest risk for contracting HIV are those who are having unprotected sex, have other STDs, share contaminated needles when injecting drugs, receive unsafe blood transfusions or unsterile cuttings or piercings and those who might experience accidental needle stick injuries.

Dr. Weis says that HIV/AIDS doesn’t have an effective cure, and once people get HIV they have it for life, but with proper medical care, HIV can be controlled. People with HIV who get effective HIV treatment can live long, healthy lives and protect their partners.

There is antiretroviral therapy (ART)– it does not cure HIV infection but allows a person’s immune system to get stronger. This helps them to fight other infections. ART must be taken every day for the rest of a person’s life. People living with HIV who are taking ART and who have no evidence of virus in the blood will not spread the virus to their sexual partners.

Pregnant women with HIV should have access to and take ART as soon as possible. This protects the health of the mother and will help prevent HIV from passing to the fetus before birth, or to the baby through breast milk.

Additionally, antiretroviral drugs given to people without HIV can prevent the disease. When given before possible exposures to HIV it is called pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and when given after an exposure it is called post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP). People can use PrEP or PEP when the risk of contracting HIV is high; people should seek advice from a clinician when thinking about using PrEP or PEP.

While there is no vaccine, researchers all over the world are doing important work to develop one, and they are making strides. Vaccines have been the most effective way to prevent and eradicate infectious diseases. They safely and cost-effectively prevent illness, disability and death. An HIV vaccine could stop the epidemic.

HIV is a preventable disease. You can reduce the risk of HIV infection by practicing safe sex—using a condom, being tested for HIV and sexually transmitted infections. using harm reduction services for people who inject and use drugs.

CDC recommends that everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 get tested for HIV at least once as part of routine health care. For people with certain risk factors, CDC recommends getting tested at least once a year. An estimated 1.2 million people in the United States have HIV, including about 158,500 people who are unaware of their status. Nearly 40% of new HIV infections are transmitted by people who don’t know they have the virus. For people with undiagnosed HIV, testing is the first step in maintaining a healthy life and preventing HIV transmission.

People with HIV who know their status can get and remain healthy for many years. Studies show that the sooner people start HIV treatment after diagnosis, the more they benefit. HIV treatment reduces the amount of HIV in the blood (called viral load), reduces HIV-related illness, and prevents transmission to others. People with HIV who take HIV treatment as prescribed and get and keep an undetectable viral load (or stay virally suppressed) will not transmit HIV to their sex partners.

HIV tests are very accurate, but no test can detect the virus immediately after infection. How soon a test can detect HIV depends on the type of test being used. There are three types of HIV tests: antibody tests, antigen/antibody tests, and nucleic acid tests (NAT).

· Antibody tests look for antibodies to HIV in a person’s blood or oral fluid. Antibody tests can take 23 to 90 days to detect HIV after exposure. Most rapid tests and the only FDA-approved HIV self-test are antibody tests. In general, antibody tests that use blood from a vein can detect HIV sooner after infection than tests done with blood from a finger stick or with oral fluid.

· Antigen/antibody tests look for both HIV antibodies and antigens. Antibodies are produced by a person’s immune system when they’re exposed to viruses like HIV. Antigens are foreign substances that cause a person’s immune system to activate. If a person has HIV, an antigen called p24 is produced before antibodies develop. Antigen/antibody tests are recommended for testing done in labs and are common in the United States. An antigen/antibody test performed by a lab on blood from a vein can usually detect HIV 18 to 45 days after exposure. There is also a rapid antigen/antibody test available that is done with a finger stick. Antigen/antibody tests done with blood from a finger stick can take 18 to 90 days after exposure.

· NATs look for the actual virus in the blood. This test should be considered for people who have had a recent exposure or a possible exposure with early symptoms of HIV and have tested negative with an antibody or antigen/antibody test. A NAT can usually detect HIV 10 to 33 days after exposure.