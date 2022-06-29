AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Cara Linn grew up in Amarillo for most of her life. After graduating high school she went on to the Chef John Folse Culinary Institute at Nicholls State University. Later she landed an internship with cake designer Elisa Strauss in New York and then started her own business in Brooklyn.

Now Cara Linn is back in Amarillo and opening up “SWEET by Cara Linn”. This is a dessert bar serving up delicious sweets and eats using organic and high quality ingredients. For more information or to make a reservation click here.