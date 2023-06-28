AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —They don’t use advertising, so you might not have heard of the Amarillo business Maxivolt. Their website says they’re “a leading provider of transient voltage solutions” and started in 1988 with three friends wanting to provide surge protective devices to the community and beyond.

They help businesses and even some homes, because they say no one wants to to lose their air conditioner in the Texas summer or their TV signal in the middle of a thunderstorm.

