AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This Saturday Molly Goodnight Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will be presenting their Distinguished Citizens Medal Award.

The medal this year will be given to Captain Elizabeth Brown, Criminal Investigation Division Commander.

Captain Brown is the only female captain ever in the department’s over 100-year history. She said that she is proud to have broken that barrier.

For more information on DAR you can visit their website here.