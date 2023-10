AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Access Community Credit Union and the Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee have teamed up to offer a free home buyers class.

This event is happening October 19th from 6 p.m. to 730 p.m. and is free to attend. There will also be a free dinner, door prizes and child care provided. The event is happening at the Alamo Community Center located at 1502 S Cleveland.