AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Marcy McKay is an award-winning author and leadership consultant. Since the pandemic she has written a book titled When Life Feels Like a House Fire: Transforming Your COVID-19 Stress.

In it she explains different stresses that people are experiencing right now and how, while they’re common right now, we can find the root cause behind them and begin to manage them to lead happier and healthier lives.

A link to the book on Amazon is attached.