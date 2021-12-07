Local author Tim Lewis showcases new book The Glitter Effect

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Local author Tim Lewis’ new book The Glitter Effect is is a middle-grade novel reminiscent of the Hardy Boys Mysteries.

The story is based upon two twelve-year-old boys who solve a major bicycle theft case at the fictional Southern State University.

Lewis said it’s a fun, fast read that highlights kids solving problems with their own ingenuity, guts, and “kid tools.”

He added it also has a very positive message concerning personal Christian faith, plus respect for the men and women in law enforcement and the military.

Lewis will be holding an official book signing at The Canyon Area Library on Saturday, December 11 from 10 AM until Noon and the book is available to purchase here.