AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A local author is bringing some recommendations to Studio 4.

Andrew Brandt appreciates good storytelling and for Studio 4 viewers and readers, his first book recommendation is “No Home for Killers” by E.A. Aymar.

“No Home for Killers” by E.A. Aymar

No Home for Killers deals with two sisters who have to figure out who killed their brother—who they know was not a “good guy” himself. They have to face their family dynamics, their own biases, and their history with violence in their discovery and investigation.

No Home for Killers was released in paperback and ebook on Feb 1 this year from Thomas & Mercer, an Amazon Publishing imprint.

Brandt also recommends “I Have Some Questions for You” by Rebecca Makkai.

“I Have Some Questions for You” by Rebecca Makkai

I Have Some Questions for You follows professional podcaster Bodie Kane, whose roommate Thalia was murdered their senior year. When Bodie is invited back to her old school to teach a course, she is drawn back to the case, which may not be as closed as she once thought. This novel delves into collective memory and how true crime culture today influences thoughts on the crimes they highlight.

I Have Some Questions for You was released Feb 21 in hardcover, ebook, and audiobook from Viking Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House.