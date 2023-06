AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Alyssa Ballard holds many titles, 6 time State Champion, 3 time Nationals Champion, 2 Silver World Medals, team leader of a weightlifting team and gym manager.

She and her team are competing at the 2023 USA Weightlifting National Championships in Colorado Springs which is taking place from June 24th to July 2nd.

We sit down with the team to talk about the sport, their upcoming competition, the gym and more. You can follow along their journey here.