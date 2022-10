AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Victoria Wynn is a local artist who is making big waves with her work.

She also loves to talk about fluid art and it’s benefit for mental health. She takes it a step further by offering an Art & Mindset Retreat which you can learn about here.

Coming up on October 27th she is hosting the Glowing Art Show & Free Demo event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Palace Coffee Co. Wolflin location.

For more information on Victoria, her classes, and more click here.