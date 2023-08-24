AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The Tri-State Fair & Rodeo is celebrating 100 years in 2023. One of the highlights of this event each year is the livestock show.

Youth from across the area come together to showcase their animals and their hard work. Not only are these students making a difference in their lives and communities, but the Livestock Committee also explains the scholarship program and how that works.

