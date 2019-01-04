Live at the 37th Annual M*A*S*H Blood Drive

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Coffee Memorial 37th annual M*A*S*H Blood Drive Starts today!

The drive runs from till 7 p.m. today and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. tomorrow at the Coffee Memorial Blood Center at 7500 Wallace Blvd.

Every donor will receive a long-sleeve M*A*S*H t-shirt and will be entered into a drawing to win door prizes!

Door prizes include:

Two box sets of the complete M*A*S*H series on DVD

Xbox 1, 1 TB console with 4k ultra Blue Ray that includes the Call of Duty Black Ops 4 game and Xbox live 3-month Gold membership. ($399)

Sony PlayStation 4, 1 TB Call of Duty Black Ops 4 console bundle ($299)

In order to donate photo ID is required. You must be at least 17 years old to donate or 16 with written parental consent.

For more information, you can visits: www.thegiftoflife.org/web/.