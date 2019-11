AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — The Palo Duro Metro Chorus of Sweet Adelines is spreading Christmas cheer this weekend.

Their show “All I Want for Christmas is to be a Christmas Tree” is November 16 at 7 p.m. at the Amarillo College concert hall at parking lot 5.

Tickets are $10, $5 for children under 10.

For tickets, contact 806-672-5898 or any Sweet Adeline.

Tickets are also available at the door.

www.harmonize.com/palodurometro