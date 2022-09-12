AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One of Amarillo’s favorite events is back for 2022! Opportunity School is Jazzin’ Up LIPS live and in person October 6 at the Civic Center Grand Plaza. LIPS will have a speakeasy, jazzy vibe with a mix of live music and the LIPS antics you’ve come to know and love!

Former Opportunity School student and professional jazz musician Marlin McKay and his jazz ensemble will perform throughout the evening. LIPS will have the same favorites with live and silent auctions, wonderful food, heavy hors d’oeuvres, drinks, and incredible lip sync acts from members of our community!

“LIPS has been a favorite community event every year since its creation in 1993 and we are thrilled to back in person,” says Executive Director Jill Goodrich. “LIPS gives us the opportunity to partner with the community for a night of fun and entertainment all to benefit our families here at Opportunity School.”

Marlin McKay is currently a professor of music at Georgetown College in Kentucky and is a renowned musician in the jazz community. He also began his education at Opportunity School and then went on to Amarillo College and has performed over the years in Amarillo.

“We are so excited to have these incredible jazz musicians lending their talents to LIPS,” said Goodrich. “Marlin is an example of our mission in action. We are so thrilled that Opportunity School has helped contribute to his success and he’s coming back home to share his talents.”

We hope you’ll join us as we Jazz Up LIPS! For information on our tiers of sponsorship, general admission, and reservations please visit www.opportunityschool.com.

Background on Opportunity School

Opportunity School provides year-round, full-day preschool and early childhood education to children from low-income families ages birth to five at two campuses. The school began in 1969 by Sunday school class from First Presbyterian Church of Amarillo in response to a community need for high-quality educational programs for young children from low-income families. The campus at First Presbyterian Church, now known as the Central Campus, serves 64 three and four-year-olds and 16 children ages zero to three at the Downtown Women’s Center – Gratitude House.

Opportunity School’s second campus was opened with the Grand Street Campus in 2000 in an underserved area in Northeast Amarillo. The Grand Street program will relocate to the new campus on Osage and will continue to collaborate with Early Head Start and Head Start to serve 130 infants, toddlers, and preschoolers in a full-day, year-round learning environment. This campus will relocate to the new and expanded Edwards Campus which is nearing completion at 406 S. Osage Street. This is a $4.5 million investment in high quality early childhood education in NE Amarillo.

Opportunity School’s program low child/adult ratios, highly trained teachers, strong parent involvement and outreach and a research-based curriculum designed to prepare at-risk children for successful careers in school and in life. For more information visit: www.opportunityschool.com.