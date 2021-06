AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Starlight Theater is once again the stage to be in front of this summer.

They’re a few bands into their Free Music in the Park concert series.

Lindsey Lane is set to perform on June 8th.

The event starts at 7 p.m. at Sam Houston Park.

Lindsey also has a new album out which you can check out here. For more information on the concert series click here.