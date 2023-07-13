AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —She is one of the most in-demand artists in the Amarillo area, and Lindsey Lane goes in depth into her life and career in this week’s Hey Amarillo podcast.

A conversation with Lindsey Lane, one of Amarillo’s most in-demand country singers and all-around performers. Originally from Lubbock, Lindsey arrived in this area to pursue an education degree from WTAMU, then taught 3rd-grade math for several years before pursuing music full-time. She shares with host Jason Boyett how she grew up learning the craft from her father, how she decided the time was right to go all-in on her dreams, and offers an expert perspective on the local music scene—including how she and her band keep their audience engaged. This episode is sponsored by Storybridge.