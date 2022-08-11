AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Co-Owner of CannFusion Juice Lindsay Irwin is this week’s guest on the Hey Amarillo Podcast. You can listen to that here, and also read about the interview below.

A conversation with Lindsay Irwin, who owns CannFusion Juice with her husband, Jarratt. After attending high school and college in the Metroplex area, Lindsay traveled for several years around the United States before landing in Amarillo. Once here, she helped found the Amarillo Community Market, taught school, and launched CannFusion, a brand of juice shots blended with hemp-derived CBD and THC. She tells host Jason Boyett about the personal value of her itinerant years and how the market for cannabinoid products is changing. This episode is sponsored by the Discover Amarillo app and Reviews by SKP Creative.