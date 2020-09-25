Limeades for Learning Fall Voting Campaign Begins

Vote for your favorite teacher or project to fund their DonorsChoose needs

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Nearly 200 teachers in the Amarillo-area have started a campaign on DonorsChoose to fund a project or need.

SONIC Drive-In is kicking off their Limeades for Learning Fall Voting Campaign. The campaign will donate $1 million to teachers.

You can vote for your favorite teacher or project from September 28th through October 25th.

To take a look at the projects or sign up if you’re an educator click here.

Since 2009, SONIC has donated more than $16.6 million, supported more than 26,000 teachers.