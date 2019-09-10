AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Lime-Marinated Flank Steak with Stuffed Poblano Peppers

Ingredients:

• 1 beef Flank Steak (about 1-1/2 pounds)

• 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes with green chiles

• 3/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro, divided

• 1/3 cup fresh lime juice

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 2 cups cooked brown rice

• 1 can (15 ounces) reduced-sodium or regular black beans, drained and rinsed

• 6 medium poblano chili peppers (about 4 inches long)

• Toasted shelled pepitas (pumpkin seeds), crumbled queso frescos and lime wedges (optional)



Preparation:

Drain tomatoes, reserving juice for marinade. Set aside diced tomatoes with green chiles. Combine reserved tomato juice, 1/2 cup cilantro, lime juice and olive oil in a medium bowl. Cover and refrigerate 1/3 cup marinade for rice. Place beef steak and remaining marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight, turning occasionally. Combine rice, reserved 1/3 cup marinade, diced tomatoes, black beans and remaining 1/4 cup cilantro in a medium bowl. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Set aside. Cut a slit lengthwise down one side of each poblano pepper to create a pocket, leaving stem and tip intact. Make another small crosswise cut just below the stem to form T-shaped opening. Remove and discard seeds and membranes, being careful to keep peppers intact. Spoon rice mixture evenly into peppers. Wrap each tightly in aluminum foil to seal. Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place steak in the center grid over medium, ash-covered coals; arrange peppers around steak. Grill steak, covered, 11 to 16 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill 16 to 21 minutes) for medium-rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally. Grill peppers, covered, 25 to 30 minutes (20 to 25 minutes on a gas grill) or until peppers are tender and filling is heated through, turning occasionally. Carve steak across the grain into thin slices. Remove peppers from foil. Serve peppers with steaks and toppings as desired.



This recipe makes six servings and is so easy to prep. Bust this dish out for your next potluck or dinner party. If you don’t have poblano peppers at home, substitute them with Italian frying peppers. Both have a sweet and mild spice level and are great for grilling. The lime and tomato juice marinade adds a rich flavor to flank steak and tenderizes it at the same time.

Flank steak goes with so many marinades – you will want to want to grill with it all summer. This dish screams for something light and refreshing. Think about wines such as spritzy Vino Verde from Spain or Muscadet from France that will help cut the heat of the dish. Or go with a crisp, ice-cold lager or a citrus radler with a hint of sweetness. Prefer red? Consider a Chinon from France – this Cabernet Franc will mirror the tomatoes and peppers in the dish.

