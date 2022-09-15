AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Switching careers can be scary, especially when it’s forced by a financial crisis across the world. Check out the new episode of Hey Amarillo here.

A conversation with Leslie Massey, a Farmers Insurance Agent in Amarillo and co-owner of The Shop, an event venue. After an early career selling online advertising for the newspaper, Massey changed careers after the 2008 financial crisis. She explains to host Jason Boyett how she built up her insurance business, the challenges the industry is facing today, and why she also helps manage an event venue. They also discuss her home, which was originally built by the legendary gambler Amarillo Slim. This episode is sponsored by SKP Creative, KWTS “The One,” and La-Z-Boy Furniture.