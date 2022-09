AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The fall season means corn mazes and pumpkin picking.

A new place to do that is Leonard Farms located off FM 1062 in Canyon.

A dream that was born through owners Shaun and Ashley’s own days of going to a corn maze and picking pumpkins.

Right now they are offering a corn maze and pumpkin patch, but also want to expand in the future.

Their grand opening is coming up on October 1st. You can buy tickets and get more information here.