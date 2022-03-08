AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Lent season means people are choosing not to eat meat for the next few weeks. That means more fish and seafood are going to be consumed.

For new or expecting mothers, they need to be aware of what types and how much fish they can eat to keep mom and baby healthy.

Dr. Teresa Baker with the InfantRisk Center at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center days while seafood is part of a healthy diet, there is the concern of mercury in fish and how that can impact the baby.

As a general guide, it is recommended that pregnant and breastfeeding women consume 2 to 3 servings, which amounts to about 8 to 12 oz of a variety of seafood each week. Cleaning and/or cooking the seafood does not change the amount of mercury it contains as methylmercury will be found throughout the tissue of the seafood. However, removing skin, fat and internal organs before cooking fish may help to remove other harmful pollutants that may have accumulated, especially if the seafood was caught personally or by family or friends, from local waters that may be under little or no surveillance. In such situations, checking the local state fish advisories before consumption is recommended.

Choosing to consume seafood known to contain lower amounts of methylmercury is probably the best way to control dietary methylmercury exposure.

· “Best Choices” – Eat no more than 2 to 3 servings per week (e.g. salmon, tilapia, scallop, shrimp)

· “Good Choices” – Eat no more 1 serving per week (e.g. halibut, mahi-mahi, snapper)

· “Choices to avoid” – Try to avoid consuming fish in this category (e.g. swordfish, king mackerel, tilefish).

Consuming a variety of seafood from the “Best Choices” and “Good Choices” categories is recommended. However, if you happen to have a serving of fish from the “Choices to avoid” category, reducing and limiting seafood intake to those from the “Best Choices” category in the subsequent week may help to balance out methylmercury exposure.

InfantRisk Center

At Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

1 (806) 352-2519 www.Infantrisk.com