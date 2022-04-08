This segment is sponsored by CrissAngel.com.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Criss Angel is one of the most successful magicians in history with record-break performances in Las Vegas, Broadway and around the world.

His new show AMYSTIKA The Secret Revealed – The MINDFREAK Prequel – co-created by Franco Dragone & Criss Angel – conjures the fantastical and the mysterious and unleashes a visual feast of hope and triumph — proving that anything is possible when you believe in your dreams.

This euphoric, enigmatic world pushes the boundaries of reality like never before as a real firestorm ignites and engulfs a human body, a tornado rages through the theater and a blizzard of snow falls so heavy it challenges the audience to see their own hands.

Criss Angel’s Theatre at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas comes alive in an immersive, family friendly interactive spectacle that rewinds times to the days before he was Mindfreak.