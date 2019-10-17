Leaving a Financial Legacy

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — It may come as a surprise to some that most Americans have not taken the most basic steps toward planning for their legacy. According to a recent survey by Edward Jones, 77 percent of Americans believe that estate and legacy strategies are important for everyone, not just wealthy individuals. Yet, only 24 percent of Americans are taking the most basic step of designating beneficiaries for all of their accounts.

Alison Carnie of Edward Jones has some important reminders on what we should be doing.