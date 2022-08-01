AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The League of Women Voters in Amarillo works to get people registered to vote, and also educate them on what issues and candidates are on the ballot, and where and when people can vote.

The LWV is working with at least two Amarillo ISD schools to register all of those who are eligible and want to vote in the upcoming election.

They have several other events coming up including:

August 3rd-New Teacher Orientation at AISD

August 6th & 7th-AMA-Con at the Amarillo Civic Center

August 13th-Training for Volunteer Deputy Registrars at Southwest Library

August 20th-Amarillo Community Market

September 20th-National Voter Registration Day-all Palace Coffee locations



The organization is also working to educate the public on the new voting machines they will encounter in the next election. On September 20th they will host a press conference describing the new machines, then on September 21st they will allow the public to come and try out the new machines.

For more information on the LWV click here.