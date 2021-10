AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Thursday, Oct. 28, the League of Women Voters and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center held a Prenatal Care Community Meeting to discuss access to prenatal care in the Panhandle area.

On Friday, Oct. 29 on Studio 4, Claudia Stravato who is a board member of the Amarillo League of Women Voters talked about the takeaways from the discussion. Watch above.