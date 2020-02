AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — "Loretta's first rescue dog was a rottweiler, her name was Gracie and she had puppies. She got spayed, we lost her in the first night of her spay and so in memory of her, we named it Gracie's project," said Raven Springs, Gracie's Project volunteer.

Springs shares how they came up with the name for their non-profit, Gracie's Project. Where their mission is to help save dogs from being euthanized.