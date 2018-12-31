Leadership Corner: Why People Succeed
It’s been said that we are what we think about. Jody Holland discusses how the mind impacts success and what the most important aspect of thinking for success really is.
You can have leadership tips from Jody Holland delivered to your inbox. To sign up, just text jody to 66866. There is no cost associated with the tips.
Jody Holland Training and Speaking
325-829-0401
www.jodyholland.com
More Stories
-
Deshauna Barber, Former Miss USA & Carnival Vista Godmother takes…
-
Garrett Bryan is in Amarillo to perform on New Year's Eve at the…
-
AOMS
5051…