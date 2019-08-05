Leadership Corner: Telling Intentional Stories

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In today’s leadership corner, Jody Holland discusses the steps to take your team to the next level with being intentional about the stories you tell.

  1. Be positive
  2. Be strategic – language patterns
  3. Be consistent

