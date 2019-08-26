Leadership Corner: Supervisor Skills

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Being a supervisor isn’t that easy. Often times, people are promoted before they are trained.

Jody Holland explains the 4 foundational skills of being a supervisor and how you can get your supervisors trained:

· Communication

· Motivation

· Leveraging Talent

· Accountability

Jody Holland’s Supervisor 101 Training Program is on September 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Amarillo College Downtown Campus. Tickets are $129.99. For more information, click here.

You can have leadership tips from Jody Holland delivered to your inbox. To sign up, just text jody to 66866. There is no cost associated with the tips.

Also, check out psycheofsuccess.com for more information and tips.

Jody Holland Training and Speaking

325-829-0401