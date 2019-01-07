Leadership Corner: Succeed in 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Many of us are starting this year off with the desire to be better, achieve more, and live as a better version of ourselves.

Jody Holland breaks down the 3 things you must do in order to succeed in 2019:

State

Story

Strategy

Jody Holland's Growth Conference is on February 8 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Ordway Hall on Amarillo College West Campus. Tickets start at $100. For more information, click here.

For Leadership Tips, text: jody To: 66866. This service is free.

Jody Holland Training and Speaking

325-829-0401

WWW.JODYHOLLAND.COM