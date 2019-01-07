Leadership Corner: Succeed in 2019
Many of us are starting this year off with the desire to be better, achieve more, and live as a better version of ourselves.
Jody Holland breaks down the 3 things you must do in order to succeed in 2019:
- State
- Story
- Strategy
Jody Holland's Growth Conference is on February 8 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Ordway Hall on Amarillo College West Campus. Tickets start at $100. For more information, click here.
For Leadership Tips, text: jody To: 66866. This service is free.
Jody Holland Training and Speaking
325-829-0401
WWW.JODYHOLLAND.COM
