Studio 4

Leadership Corner: Reprogramming Your Mind

By:

Posted: May 13, 2019 03:03 PM CDT

Updated: May 13, 2019 05:21 PM CDT

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Most people struggle from time to time with keeping their thoughts positive and keeping themselves on the right track.

Jody Holland shares a simple strategy for reprogramming your mind:

  • Setting your morning
  • Subconscious feeling

You can have leadership tips from Jody Holland delivered to your inbox. To sign up, just text jody to 66866. There is no cost associated with the tips. 

Jody Holland Training and Speaking 
325-829-0401 
www.jodyholland.com 
Psycheofsuccess.com 

