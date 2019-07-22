Leadership Corner: Recipe for Winning

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It has been said that success leaves clues. Whether you are trying to succeed in leadership, business, or life, today’s leadership tip from Jody Holland will help you.

Jody Holland explains his recipe for winning:

Own Responsibility Know Your WHY Model A Process and a Success Never Stop Learning

Face Reading For Success hosted by Jody Holland is on Tuesday, July 23 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Amarillo Club at the First Bank Southwest Tower downtown. The cost for the training is $79. For more information and tickets, click here.

You can have leadership tips from Jody Holland delivered to your inbox. To sign up, just text jody to 66866. There is no cost associated with the tips.

Jody Holland Training and Speaking

325-829-0401