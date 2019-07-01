Leadership Corner: Raise Your Emotional Intelligence

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There is both an art and a science to understanding others and being able to connect with them. Jody Holland explains how being good at reading people will raise your emotional intelligence.

1. Reading who a person is

2. Reading nonverbal cues

3. Projecting nonverbal cues

Face Reading For Success hosted by Jody Holland is on Tuesday, July 23 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Amarillo Club at the First Bank Southwest Tower downtown. The cost for the training is $79. For more information and tickets, click here.

You can have leadership tips from Jody Holland delivered to your inbox. To sign up, just text jody to 66866. There is no cost associated with the tips.

Jody Holland Training and Speaking

325-829-0401

Psycheofsuccess.com