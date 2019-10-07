Leadership Corner: Personal Mission Statement

Breaking News
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Success without fulfillment could be considered the greatest tragedy. Although many of us are striving continuously to find what success is, how do we make sure it is worth it in the end?

Jody Holland shares tips for writing out your personal mission statement.

  • I am here to __________ so that __________.

You can have leadership tips from Jody Holland delivered to your inbox. To sign up, just text jody to 66866. There is no cost associated with the tips. 

Jody Holland Training and Speaking 
325-829-0401 
www.jodyholland.com

