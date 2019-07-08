Leadership Corner: Mastering Customer Service

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Customer service is often the difference maker for a business thriving or failing. Each of us has had great experiences as well as not so great experiences with service. Jody Holland explains the keys to winning the game of business through great service.

3 Keys To Mastering Customer Service

· Connect Quickly

· Deliver more than you were paid to deliver

· Show gratitude consistently

