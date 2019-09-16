Leadership Corner: Influencing Others

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Being a great leader and being great at sales are often connected. At the core of leadership is the ability to influence others.
Jody Holland explains the 3 keys to influencing others in leadership or in sales.
· Outward Mindset
· Seek Understanding
· Value-Based
Jody is hosting a Sales Mastery Training on October 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For tickets and more details, click here.
People can have free leadership tips delivered right to their inbox by texting “jody” to: 66866.
Learn more about Jody’s leadership tips by clicking here.