Leadership Corner: Foundation of Success

Studio 4

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Companies are continuously trying to grow and succeed. They create new products, new service lines, and invest in getting their message to the masses. But what if there were something else that had to happen first in order for success to happen?

Jody Holland explains the foundation of success:

  • Alignment
  • Workflow
  • Feedback

You can have leadership tips from Jody Holland delivered to your inbox. To sign up, just text jody to 66866. There is no cost associated with the tips. 

Jody Holland Training and Speaking 
325-829-0401 

Also, check out psycheofsuccess.com for more information.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss