Leadership Corner: Creating Buy In

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Whether you are building an organization, building a successful non-profit board, or simply trying to persuade the masses, you have to create the right buy in first.

Jody Holland explains the steps to creating buy in:

  1. Create a compelling mission & vision
  2. Generate enthusiasm through action
  3. Be strategic in your communication

