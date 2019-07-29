Leadership Corner: Creating Buy In

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Whether you are building an organization, building a successful non-profit board, or simply trying to persuade the masses, you have to create the right buy in first.
Jody Holland explains the steps to creating buy in:
- Create a compelling mission & vision
- Generate enthusiasm through action
- Be strategic in your communication
You can have leadership tips from Jody Holland delivered to your inbox. To sign up, just text jody to 66866. There is no cost associated with the tips.
Jody Holland Training and Speaking
325-829-0401
Also, check out psycheofsuccess.com for more information.