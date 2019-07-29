Leadership Corner: Creating Buy In

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Whether you are building an organization, building a successful non-profit board, or simply trying to persuade the masses, you have to create the right buy in first.

Jody Holland explains the steps to creating buy in:

Create a compelling mission & vision Generate enthusiasm through action Be strategic in your communication

