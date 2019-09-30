Leadership Corner: Cost of Turnover

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — We don’t often realize the amount of money being spent on hiring the wrong people in our businesses. The cost of turnover can add up very quickly and can cut into the profits of a company when left unchecked.

Jody Holland explains the cost of turnover and the 3 places it can be fixed.

How We Hire

How We Train

What We Learn When People Leave

