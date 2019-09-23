Leadership Corner: 2 Sides of Success

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It seems that we are pushing harder and harder to be successful in this world, but do we have a clear definition of what success really is?

Jody Holland explains the 2 sides of success:

· Success

· Fulfillment

Jody is hosting a Sales Mastery Training on October 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For tickets and more details, click here.

People can have free leadership tips delivered right to their inbox by texting  “jody” to: 66866.

Learn more about Jody’s leadership tips by clicking here.

