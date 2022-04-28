AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Jason Boyett is back and bringing a great interview on the Hey Amarillo podcast. This week he interviewed Chris McGilvery, Founder and Executive Director of the Leaders Readers Network. Click here to listen to this week’s episode.

A conversation with Chris McGilvery, founder and executive director of the Leaders Readers Network (LRN) and a Ph.D. student at Texas Tech University. A long-time educator who came to Amarillo after stints in central Texas, New York State, and the Caribbean island of Dominica, McGilvery started his nonprofit to help improve literacy programming in local school districts. He tells host Jason Boyett how the grassroots LRN ensures equitable education and literacy for all students. This episode is supported by the AC Creative Mind Lecture Series featuring Skip Hollandsworth, the TEXAS Outdoor Musical and Wieck Realty.