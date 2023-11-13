This segment is sponsored by Authority Speaker Agency.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Leaders, from small businesses to multi-million dollar corporations can always learn how to perfect their leadership skills and be better leaders.

Mark Carpenter believes that leadership is about people, not positions. When faced with challenges, many leaders revert to the training they received, which focuses on process and policy rather than leading with humanity.

Mark argues that this costly approach leads to high turnover, weak engagement, and toxic cultures. What can we do right now to encourage more people to lead from a place of humanity?

Mark shares his expertise by proposing practical steps:

• Compensating performance rather than titles Creating space for humanity in your organization

• Teaching human skills alongside hard skills

• Modeling people’s behaviors.

For more information on what Mark offers, click here.