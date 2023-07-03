AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Law Enforcement from across the area will come together to showcase their motorcycle skills for the 2nd Annual Iron Horse Shoot Out.

Already considered a premier event, the Iron Horse provides experienced riders a chance to hone their skills while giving novice riders an opportunity to learn from the experts.

​

All proceeds from the Iron Horse Shoot Out will go to benefit the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle, which provides assistance to the families of certified peace officers and firefighters who are killed or injured in the line of duty. The 100 Club also provides law enforcement and firefighting agencies with life-protecting equipment that cannot be secured through budgeted funds and agencies.