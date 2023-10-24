AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Adolescence can be a challenging time in any girl’s life. GIRL Power empowers them through education and fun group activities on how to feel great about themselves and to get out there and feel like they can conquer the world.

The event is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 2) at the Amarillo Civic Center Grand Plaza. Fifth to eighth-grade girls are encouraged to attend along with a female guardian. Entry is $5 per person. Dinner, photos, door prizes, and a t-shirt will be provided for all attendees. Check-in is at 5:30 p.m.

For more information and to register, visit www.laurabushinstitute.org. For additional questions about the event, please contact the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health at (806) 414-9941.

The Laura W. Institute for Women’s Health, established in 2007, works collaboratively with TTUHSC institutes and schools to invest in scientific investigation, provider education and community impact